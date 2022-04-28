Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Holdings Raised by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 1.6% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,237,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,562,658. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $31.97. 11,758,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,543,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.