Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after acquiring an additional 761,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,475,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after acquiring an additional 326,977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,550,000 after purchasing an additional 272,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.20. 11,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,954. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

