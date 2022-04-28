Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 169 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in American Express by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Express by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $181.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.44 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

