Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,527. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of FDS traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $419.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,609. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.55 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.53 and a 200 day moving average of $436.64. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

