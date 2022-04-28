Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,333 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. 226,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

