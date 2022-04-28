Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,637 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 308,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,447. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

