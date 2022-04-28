Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.06. 213,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.76 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

