Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.97.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $48.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $504.18. 189,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,341. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $539.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

