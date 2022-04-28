Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after buying an additional 119,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

NYSE RSG traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

