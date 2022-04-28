Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.65.

Bill.com stock traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.97. 53,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,509,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock worth $20,992,262. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.