Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Starbucks by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $76.85. 671,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,186. The stock has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.