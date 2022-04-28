Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,911,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.66. 13,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

