Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $977,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,674,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total transaction of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $618.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,144. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $646.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

