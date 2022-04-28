Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $16.99 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 336,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,989,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,944 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.