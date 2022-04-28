Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.65. 18,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,133. Pool Co. has a one year low of $401.51 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.87. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

