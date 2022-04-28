Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,173,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $589.47. 32,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.23 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.12 and its 200-day moving average is $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

