Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 716 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.