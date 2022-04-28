Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.98. 89,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,390. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.