Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.82. 1,791,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,607. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.