Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $5.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.45. 24,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

