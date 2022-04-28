Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $9.45 on Thursday, hitting $240.66. 79,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,626. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $245.98 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average of $279.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.24. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.62.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

