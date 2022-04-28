Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC opened at $18.23 on Monday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 253,321 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 266,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.