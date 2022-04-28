Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.30 ($6.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.30 ($7.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.61.

BBVA stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99,615 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

