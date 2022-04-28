Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 265,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,958,798 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.30 ($6.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.30 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322,864 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

