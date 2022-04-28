Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Financial Analysis

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.60 $31.46 million $1.20 13.91 Bank First $121.90 million 4.46 $45.44 million $5.76 12.46

Bank First has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.12%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.04%. Given Bank First’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.89% 0.76% Bank First 36.55% 13.94% 1.54%

Summary

Bank First beats Carter Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, online account opening, mobile deposit, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. It operates through 69 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

