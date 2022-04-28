Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 970,944 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,423,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 170,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

