Bank of America Corp DE Has $718.63 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,017,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $718,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.75.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $67.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $645.86. 37,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,318. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

