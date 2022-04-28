Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,133,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,304,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.