Bank of America Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $450.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $475.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

