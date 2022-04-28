Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,448.19

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,448.19 ($18.46) and traded as low as GBX 1,238 ($15.78). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,244 ($15.86), with a volume of 44,128 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,445.94.

In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.41) per share, for a total transaction of £48,700 ($62,069.84).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

