BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

