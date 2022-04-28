Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Shares of BWFG stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $260.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.