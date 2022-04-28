Barclays Boosts Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €30.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.96) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $29.05 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

