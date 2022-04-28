Barclays Cuts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $16.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

