Barclays Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $340.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.00.

NYSE CACI opened at $278.48 on Monday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

