Barclays Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on freenet in a report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.52 ($26.37).

Shares of freenet stock opened at €26.21 ($28.18) on Monday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($35.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.63.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

