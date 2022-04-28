Barclays Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $295.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $350.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.19.

NVDA stock opened at $184.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.68. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

