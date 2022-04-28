BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.12

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.12 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 45.10 ($0.57). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 45.45 ($0.58), with a volume of 1,549,834 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.81 million and a PE ratio of 17.84.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

