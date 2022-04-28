Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,943,551 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.56.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.