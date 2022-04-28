Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,943,551 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

