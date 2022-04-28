Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO) to Raise $788 Million in IPO

Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO) expects to raise $788 million in an IPO on Friday, May 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 35,000,000 shares at a price of $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last year, Bausch + Lomb Corp. generated $3.7 billion in revenue and $314 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $8.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, BofA Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Jefferies, Evercore, Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and DNB Markets, HSBC, Truist Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., R. Seelaus, Siebert Williams Shank, Ramirez & Co. and Stern were co-managers.

Bausch + Lomb Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is a dual listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange. All of the common stock offered in the IPO is being sold by the selling shareholder, 1261229 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (“BHC”). The company is not selling any of the common shares in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares.) Bausch + Lomb is a leading global eye health company dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world—from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Our mission is simple, yet powerful: helping you see better, to live better. Our comprehensive portfolio of over 400 products is fully integrated and built to serve our customers across the full spectrum of their eye health needs throughout their lives. Our iconic brand is built on the deep trust and loyalty of our customers established over our nearly 170-year history. We have a significant global research, development, manufacturing and commercial footprint of approximately 12,500 employees and a presence in approximately 100 countries, extending our reach to billions of potential customers across the globe. We have long been associated with many of the most significant advances in eye health, and we believe we are well positioned to continue leading the advancement of eye health in the future. Our iconic and enduring brands are among the most recognized and most trusted in the industry. Since our beginnings in 1853 as an optical goods shop in Rochester, New York, we have remained focused on advancing eye health for people all over the world. Among our many innovations over the years, we introduced the first optical glass in the United States, the lenses used on cameras to take the first satellite picture of the moon, and the first mass-produced soft contact lens in 1971. As part of our longstanding commitment to eye care professionals and the patients they serve, we invest in physician training, patient and customer education, disease prevention and other initiatives through both traditional and digital platforms to continue to advance eye health. As a result of this legacy, we believe our brand is synonymous with eye health among patients, consumers and professionals around the world. “.

Bausch + Lomb Corp. was founded in 1853 and has 12500 employees. The company is located at 520 Applewood Crescent Vaughan, Ontario, Canada L4K 4B4 and can be reached via phone at (905) 695-7700 or on the web at http://www.bausch.com/.

