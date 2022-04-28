Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.12-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$15.72-15.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.90 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.89 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.71.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.