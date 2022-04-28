Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.12-4.20 EPS.
Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 219,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,648. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $89.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.
About Baxter International (Get Rating)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
