Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.12-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 219,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,648. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

