BBR Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,823.
Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,244. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Flywire Profile (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.