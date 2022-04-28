BBR Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,823.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,244. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

