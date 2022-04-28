BBR Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.56. 3,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,323. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.10.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

