BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEF. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of CEF remained flat at $$18.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,707. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

