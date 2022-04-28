Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,635 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

PAYX traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $132.40. 1,469,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,536. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.