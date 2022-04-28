Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,664 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.76. 778,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,425. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

