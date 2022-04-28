Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after acquiring an additional 457,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,496,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 809,891 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.58. 20,952,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,177,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

