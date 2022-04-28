Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $13.57 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 11,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 27,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.16. The company had a trading volume of 959,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

