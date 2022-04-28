Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $15.22 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

NYSE CB traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.17. 1,985,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

